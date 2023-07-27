Wolosick Named 2023 DFI Distinguished Service Award Recipient

By TBM Staff

Wolosick

John R. Wolosick, P.E., S.E., D.GE, F.ASCE, Life Member ASCE, of Keller North America, is the recipient of DFI’s highest award bestowed to an individual, the Distinguished Service Award (DSA). This award recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry. The award is being presented at the Awards Banquet during DFI’s 48th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations, being held October 31–November 3, in Seattle.

“If there is one word that best describes John, it is enthusiastic. Whether it’s baseball, old Porsches or geotechnical innovations, John’s enthusiasm and willingness to share his knowledge is always evident,” says Theresa Engler, DFI executive director. “ As a technical expert, an engaging speaker and a champion of DFI, John embodies the essence of the DSA. On behalf of DFI, I am excited to celebrate John and his service to the industry at our annual conference.”

Wolosick is senior advisor for Keller North America, Atlanta, Georgia. From this home base, he works on projects across the U.S. He has almost 45 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and contracting and is the author of more than 35 technical papers.

Wolosick is a past president of DFI (2014-2016). He was the DFI Traveling Lecturer in 2018-2019 and the trustee liaison to DFI’s Micropile Committee. He is the recipient of the 2008 ASCE Geo-Institute Martin S. Kapp Foundation Engineering Award. In addition, he was named the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers ‘Engineer of the Year – Industry’ in 2017 and awarded the George F. Sowers Piedmont Award by the Georgia Geo-Institute in 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

