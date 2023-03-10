World Tunnel Congress 2023: Expanding Underground

The World Tunnel Congress 2023 (WTC2023), organized by the Greek Tunnelling Society (GTS) and the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA), will take place in Athens from May 12-18 at the Megaron Athens International Conference Centre (MAICC). The event returns, once again, in a hybrid format, giving the option of a virtual participation through its platform, where sessions and scientific papers will be available. 2,000 professionals are expected to attend this major international tunneling event featuring most of the industry’s key players. This year’s theme is “Expanding Underground.”

“Expanding Underground” will focus on the expertise and will highlight the multiple strengths and solutions that the underground space can provide, in the perspective of a new era of smart technology. Innovations are rapidly changing the methods and strategies of investigation, design, construction and operation of the tunneling industry, offering multiple options to make a significant impact on the world. Diverse phenomena such as increasing urbanization and climatic change are challenging the organization of the urban environment. Sustainable reshaping and rethinking of underground space have become vital, particularly for the restructuring of future cities, and represents a crucial development alternative to traditional above-ground urban expansion.

The peer-reviewed and accepted papers (oral presentations and posters), keynote speakers, speakers from ITA, GTS and professionals on construction sites will cover a wide spectrum on tunneling, such as geological investigation, sustainable solutions, design, mechanized and conventional tunneling, case histories, BIM, big data, safety, robotics, contracts, and more.

The program of the WTC2023 will start with the training courses of ITA-CET held on May 12-13, whereas the main congress activities, i.e. scientific program and technical exhibition, will take place between May 15-17. During the whole congress week, all regular annual ITA activities, such as the annual General Assembly on May 14 and 17, along with the various meetings of the Working Groups and of ITA’s committees will take place. Technical press visits are also scheduled during the week.

Click on the links below for more information about WTC 2023.

– Full program

–Visa information

About the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association:

The International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA-AITES) is a non-profit and non-governmental international organization that aims to promote underground space’s use as a solution to sustainable development. Founded in 1974 and operating out of Geneva, Switzerland, ITA currently associates with 78 Member Nations, 300 affiliated members, 14 Prime Sponsors and 60 supporters.

About the Greek Tunnelling Society:

The Greek Tunnelling Society (GTS), founded in 1995, is the established and official representative of Greece in the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA-AITES). GTS is a non-profit body and aims to promote the key advantages of tunnels and underground structures from technical, environmental, social and economic point of view. The steering board of the GTS consists of 7 members, while the body of the GTS has more than 200 members.