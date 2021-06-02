Worldsensing Adds Sales Area Manager for Europe

Geotechnical instrumentation sales expert Matt Azzopardi has joined Worldsensing’s rapidly expanding sales team to help the company focus on UK market remote monitoring opportunities.

Azzopardi’s role as Product Sales Area Manager for Europe will see him developing customer relationships across the continent but with a specific emphasis on the UK, which is embarking on an ambitious infrastructure buildout program centered on the HS2 high-speed rail link.

“Matt is highly recognized in the UK geotechnical monitoring world and so he is well placed to help customers improve the safety of their rail and infrastructure projects with our market-leading Loadsensing IoT remote monitoring solution,” said Matthieu Laville, Sales Director at Worldsensing.

Based in Surrey, England, Azzopardi joins Worldsensing from the monitoring equipment and services specialist Geotechnical Observations, where he was Sales Director. He has also held senior sales and technical roles at the electronics firms iVolt, Langley-Eco and 8point3LED.

“As a former Worldsensing customer myself, I’ve been impressed with the company’s deep commitment to first-class service,” he said. “Putting the customer first is at the heart of my work ethos and so I feel right at home here with the Worldsensing team.”

Azzopardi’s appointment comes amid growing demand for Worldsensing’s Loadsensing IoT remote monitoring solution, which helps geotechnical teams monitor the safety of critical infrastructures easily and cost-effectively.

“With the constraints brought by Covid, coupled with the business goals to improve safety and productivity levels, remote IoT-based monitoring plays a crucially important role for engineering teams in addressing the challenges of managing safety at hostile working environments and locations such as rail tracks,” said Worldsensing’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Cahill. “Engineering teams all around the world use our Loadsensing range of products and services for decision support to keep the workplace safer and achieve their business goals.”

Underscoring the growing importance of IoT-based, wireless monitoring, in December Worldsensing was awarded €10 million (USD$12 million) in European Investment Bank financing to support further product research and development.

At the same time, Worldsensing has been investing heavily in its global salesforce. In March, Worldsensing augmented its North American commercial team with the addition of seasoned geoscience engineer Tamara Maxwell as a Technical Sales Specialist.

Other recent hires include Cameron Clark, Sales Area Manager for Canada, last November, and Yvan Bonnin, Sales Area Manager of Africa, plus Kelsey Kidd, North American Sales Manager, in September and Leonardo Vidigal, Technical Sales Specialist, in August.

