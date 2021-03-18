Worldsensing Adds Maxwell to American Sales Team

Worldsensing has further augmented its North American commercial team with the addition of seasoned geoscience engineer Tamara Maxwell as a technical sales specialist.

Denver-based Tamara Maxwell joins Worldsensing after almost 14 years handling geoscience engineering and sales for the leading oilfield services company Schlumberger. Prior to joining Schlumberger she studied materials engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.

At Worldsensing, she will handle US technical sales for Loadsensing, the global leader in IoT remote monitoring. The industrial monitoring solution is used widely in sectors such as mining and construction and has already been deployed in more than 100 mines across 26 countries.

She will be working alongside Kelsey Kidd, Area Sales Manager for the US, and Cameron Clark, who joined Worldsensing in November 2020 to manage product sales in Canada.

“Tamara Maxwell’s appointment is a further shot in the arm for our growth ambitions in North America,” said Matthieu Laville, sales director at Worldsensing. “We see this as a key market for our Loadsensing wireless monitoring solution.”

Worldsensing’s sales growth in the US comes as the IoT pioneer is increasingly recognized as a leader in wireless monitoring innovation.

“Tamara combines wide-ranging sales and technical experience with a deep understanding of geotechnical engineering,” said Kelsey Kidd. “She is an excellent addition to our North American team and comes as we are seeing rising demand for Loadsensing from a number of industries.”

North American projects where Loadsensing has been deployed include the Purple Line rail link in Washington DC, a Municipal Sanitary Landfill Authority landfill in New Jersey, the Los Angeles Metro, the Katy Trail in Dallas and the Bloom Lake iron ore mine in Quebec.

As well as her sales expertise, Maxwell has contributed to a number of studies, co-authoring papers for the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists, the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference and the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts.

“One of the things that attracted me to Worldsensing was how much the work being done here is needed by the monitoring industry, particularly in areas such as mining,” Maxwell said. “There’s now a better way of assuring safety and efficiency, and I look forward to sharing it.”

Maxwell’s appointment is the latest in a series of hires strengthening Worldsensing’s global sales team.

As well as hiring Clark in Canada, in November 2020 the company took on Yvan Bonnin to lead sales in Africa, following Kidd’s September 2020 appointment to cover the North American market and the August 2020 selection of Leonardo Vidigal Meireles in Brazil.

In December 2020, the company signed a €10 million (USD$12 million) financing contract with the European Investment Bank, providing the company with ample resources to invest in new product development and to grow its sales organisation on a global scale.

