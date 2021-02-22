Worldsensing Extends Integration to Measurand ShapeArray Instruments

Worldsensing has announced the integration of its leading IoT remote monitoring solution, Loadsensing, with Measurand’s ShapeArray family of ground and structural deformation measurement products.

The integration means Loadsensing Digital Loggers will now be able to provide power supplies and communications capacity for Measurand ShapeArray sensors, giving engineering teams better access to critical real-time geotechnical monitoring data.

Loadsensing is a top-rated industrial monitoring solution featuring the most extensive sensor compatibility in the market. Some of the key benefits of this latest Worldsensing product integration include:

Long-range connectivity of up to 12 kilometers or seven miles through a LoRa star network topology that is not affected by radio signal obstructions, does not require repeaters or network planning and is not critical-path dependent.

Auto detection of regular and low-power ShapeArray segments and protocol configuration, via Loadsensing’s Dlog mobile app.

Autonomous low-power supply and data management for up to 100 ShapeArray segments and up to more than seven years.

The Loadsensing integration is expected to bring new levels of simplicity and flexibility to engineering teams tasked with monitoring critical infrastructures.

“Measurand wants clients to have the freedom to use ShapeArray with the wireless data acquisition solution that best fits their monitoring strategy,” Terry Patterson, Measurand’s CTO said. “This integration allows Measurand clients the option to use Worldsensing’s wireless digital logger products with ShapeArray’s real-time automated deformation monitoring.”

“We are delighted to add Measurand’s ShapeArray to our list of sensor integrations,” said Albert Zaragoza, CTO at Worldsensing. “By combining the Loadsensing Digital Logger with ShapeArray, experts and engineers tasked with monitoring can now easily scale their deployments with our reliable, wireless monitoring solution.”

Measurand is a leader in developing and manufacturing instrumentation for geotechnical deformation monitoring and its ShapeArray sensor family is used widely in mining and tailings ponds, urban construction, tunnels, geohazards, dams and levees, and similar environments.

Loadsensing Digital Loggers, meanwhile, have a proven integration track record. The digital logger has already been successfully integrated with 9 global sensor manufacturers to date making it compatible with a wide range of sensors including in-place inclinometers (IPIs), multi-point extensometers (MPBX) and extensometer probes, as well as tiltmeters and tilt beams.

With more than 1,000 network deployments connecting in excess of 170,000 sensors around the globe, Loadsensing is rapidly becoming the new standard within industries such as mining, construction and rail.

