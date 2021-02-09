Worldsensing Names Clark as Sales Area Manager for Canada

Worldsensing confirmed the appointment of Cameron Clark as sales area manager for Canada, augmenting the company’s North American presence.

Clark joined Worldsensing’s North American sales team in November 2020 as the Canadian sales manager. He is now working alongside US-focused North American sales manager Kelsey Kidd with a brief to support customers and partners in the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to improve the safety of critical infrastructures.

In particular, Worldsensing is seeing growing North American demand for Loadsensing, the leading IoT monitoring solution that is used widely in sectors such as mining and construction and has already been deployed in more than 120 mines across more than 65 countries.

“We are delighted to welcome Cameron, who brings extensive experience in business development in the mining industry, building key relationships and creating new markets. This will expand the reach of our technology throughout North America and increase the safety in the mine, construction and rail industries ” said Matthieu Laville, sales director at Worldsensing.

Before his latest position as marketing business development consultant at Clyde Valley Media, Clark was business development manager at Primero Group, an engineering firm specializing in the design, construction and commissioning of minerals, energy and infrastructure projects.

Other career highlights include positions at the geophysical survey and nuclear monitoring equipment maker Pico Envirotec, the mining exploration company Quantec Geoscience and the the world’s leading provider of geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions, Fugro.

Clark holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia, and a Diploma of Business Marketing from Humber College, Toronto, Ontario.

“This is a very exciting time for Canada’s mining sector,” Clark commented. “The industry is looking to IoT to improve safety and sustainability, and Loadsensing offers one of the most complete wireless monitoring product sets in this space.”

Clark’s appointment is the latest in a series of hires strengthening Worldsensing’s global sales team. In November 2020, the company selected Yvan Bonnin to lead sales in Africa, following Kelsey Kidd’s September 2020 and Tamara Maxwell’s January 2021 appointment to cover North America, focusing on the US. This is also part of a global expansion with Australia, Latin America and other European appointments in the pipeline.

