Worldsensing Boosts Sales Team with New Appointments

Worldsensing, a global leader in IoT remote monitoring of critical and civil infrastructures, announced a significant expansion of its technical sales support capabilities with two new hires. Sam Buckley and Matthew Winslow have joined the company as technical sales specialists covering the UK and North America, respectively.

Buckley, who is based in Edinburgh, Scotland and will report to UK Business development Manager Matt Azzopardi, joins the Worldsensing team from Geomotion Australia, where he was a geotechnical site technician involved in the infrastructure and mining sector.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Previously he worked as a monitoring supervisor at London-based Geotechnical Observations. “There is a real need now for remote and automated monitoring technology in the UK as the nation invests in significant infrastructure projects such as HS2, London Underground expansion, and Hinkley Point C nuclear power station,” Buckley said.

“The amount of infrastructure spending in the country means you cannot physically monitor all structures manually—and there are health and safety issues with taking manual readings in some locations,” he said. “That means we need to automate the process.”

Winslow, meanwhile, comes to Worldsensing from Acton, Massachusetts-based Geocomp, where he was Senior Project Manager leading the Los Angeles Team – following 11 years of geoscience and geotechnical experience including spells at Geo-Instruments and engineering and environmental services firm Cardno ATC. He brings ample experience to the role, having worked on large projects such as the Northeast Boundary Tunnel in Washington D.C. and the Regional Connector Project in Los Angeles.

“I have been working on construction projects in the field for a long time, getting to know every instrument in the Worldsensing portfolio,” Winslow said. “I’m keen to bring that experience to bear in helping our clients solve their geotechnical monitoring challenges.”

Based in Los Angeles, he will support Worldsensing’s North American sales managers Kelsey Kidd, in Denver, CO, and Blaine Tait, in Ontario, Canada. “Matthew will play an invaluable role in positioning our leading wireless technology to help improve infrastructure safety in our four key verticals of mining, construction, rail and civil infrastructure,” said Kidd.

The appointments are intended to strengthen Worldsensing’s global sales capabilities in the wake of a €10 million financing package from the European Investment Bank in December 2020. Besides Tait in Canada, other recent hires include Michael Edwards in Australia and Arnau Carbonell and Ricardo Cardoso in Europe. “Over the last year and a half, we have been investing heavily in our global sales team, mainly in response to soaring demand for our wireless connectivity platform,” said Steve Cahill, Chief Operating Officer at Worldsensing.

Sales Director Matthieu Laville added: “The addition of these first-class professionals to our team underscores our dedication to our partners and customers and our commitment to being the global leader in remote geotechnical monitoring.”

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Barcelona, Worldsensing serves customers in more than 70 countries, with a network of global partners to jointly drive safety in mining, construction, rail and structural health.