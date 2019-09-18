Worldsensing on Sept. 17 launched the Laser Distance Meter Node for measuring distances wirelessly. The newest Loadsensing wireless sensor has a radio range of up to 4 km (2.5 miles) in tunnels and enables precise, real-time and remote distance measurements of tunnel convergence, deformations in underground excavations, landslides and slope movement, displacement in structures and buildings without work disruptions.

The new Loadsensing product has been specifically designed as a risk reducing solution for tunneling projects. Measuring tunnel convergence is one of the most important controls when constructing a tunnel because it improves the understanding of rock support interaction when considering tunnel stability. Convergence monitoring is the most popular and practical measurement of deformation in tunneling and underground excavations.

Traditional methods are based on sporadic measurements from portable devices like tape extensometers, levels and manually operated total stations. With the Loadsensing Laser Distance Meter Node, the relative distance between pairs of reference points in the tunnel can be measured remotely and wirelessly. Real-time data is transmitted via long-range radio to a gateway connected to the Internet. One gateway can support hundreds of Loadsensing nodes in the same network while also collecting data from other sensors installed in the monitoring sections, like borehole extensometers, pressure cells, load cells, strain gauges etc.

“Our teams have worked to develop a robust sensor that performs flawlessly in the harsh conditions of tunnel construction environments. Its long radio range and low power consumption is a crucial advantage, we are committed to providing a product that ensures precise measurements in tunneling projects and for a wide range of applications,” says Juan Pérez, Loadsensing Product Owner.

Laser distance nodes can be easily relocated along the convergence cross sections up to the excavation front or until the measured relative displacements are stabilized, after which the required frequency of measurements is reduced. It can also be used when permanent monitoring is required.

Convergence monitoring and control of the closure deformation of caverns is also essential for underground mines to ensure safe and productive mining activities with minimal delays or interruptions. Areas of concern should be monitored and assessed on an ongoing basis. In a similar way, the Laser Distance Meter Node can also measure deformations with millimetric precision in other mining operations, for landslides and slope stability monitoring, fractures and faults surveillance, monitoring displacement in structures and buildings. It can be configured and connected in minutes with an Android phone. The Loadsensing Laser Distance Node is an easy-to-use product that reduces costs and increases the quality and availability of data for better risk management of operations.

