Worldsensing’s Carbonell to Lead Singapore Office

Internet-of-Things (IoT) monitoring leader Worldsensing announced that Arnau Carbonell will lead the company’s Asia Pacific sales efforts and expansion as Head of Sales APAC. He will be based in Singapore.

Carbonell was formerly a Sales Area Manager for Worldsensing in Europe, in charge of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain as well as East Europe. He will now lead a team including Michael Edwards, Technical Sales Specialist for Australia, and Patrick Pang, a Technical Sales Specialist in Malaysia.

“This move highlights our commitment to supporting partners and customers across Asia Pacific,” said Worldsensing’s Vice President of Global Sales, Matthieu Laville. “We are keen to address growing demand for our monitoring systems in the region.”

Carbonell’s main focus will be on infrastructure, construction, natural hazards monitoring, and mining given its strong presence across Asia Pacific.

Natural hazards in particular are set to become a growing concern for infrastructure asset holders in the region as global warming leads to increased weather impacts. Australia, for example, has experienced AUD$35 billion in weather-related damages in the decade to 2019, more than double the level seen in the 1970s, based on data from the Australian non-profit Climate Council.

IoT Remote Monitoring

In this context, it will be increasingly important for infrastructure monitoring to employ advanced tools such as Worldsensing’s Event Detection Solution, which can provide warnings when certain environmental parameters exceed safe limits.

“Critical infrastructure is being threatened by risks such as climate change,” said Carbonell. “We need efficient and cost-effective ways of monitoring this infrastructure, and Worldsensing leads the field in high-quality, high-performance systems.”

Worldsensing is also expecting to see strong Asia Pacific demand for IoT monitoring equipment in sectors including construction, civil engineering and rail.

“We are proud to serve companies in some of the most remote and hostile locations in the world, as well as monitoring infrastructure projects in built-up areas or historic sites,” said Laville. “Our commitment is to be wherever our customers and partners need us.”

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the infrastructure monitoring expert serves customers in more than 70 countries, with a network of global partners to jointly drive safety in mining, construction, rail and structural health.

Worldsensing is headquartered in Barcelona and has a local presence in the UK, North and South America, Singapore, Australia and Poland. Investors include Cisco Systems, Mitsui & Co, McRock Capital, ETF, Kibo Ventures and JME Ventures.