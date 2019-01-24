WSP’s McCartney Elected To Chair IBTTA Foundation

Frank McCartney is a senior vice president and leads business development for the tolling and mobility operations market for WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, has been appointed chair of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Foundation.

McCartney has been active within IBTTA, the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve tolling, for more than 20 years and has served in various leadership roles including president and board member.

The IBTTA Foundation is the charitable arm of IBTTA. The Foundation conducts training and professional development programs including the IBTTA Leadership Academy executive development program, supports charitable good works through service projects, and operates a scholarship program to help undergraduate students pursuing degrees in transportation, engineering and related fields.

As chair, McCartney is the chief elected officer of the Foundation and presides at all meetings of the Foundation board of directors and appoints Foundation committees.

“The Foundation is fortunate to have Frank as its chair and with his leadership we know that the timeless mission of the Foundation remains very promising for its beneficiaries,” said Joseph G. Pulicare, president of U.S. transportation and infrastructure for WSP USA.

In his role with WSP, McCartney is responsible for formulating and implementing WSP’s strategy to achieve profitable toll market growth. He serves as the executive advisor on many toll projects, consults with toll industry clients on strategic issues, serves as the firm’s principal spokesperson on major toll industry trends, leads major pursuits, disseminates toll industry knowledge to promote firm growth and serves as a global resource for major international toll projects.

Prior to joining WSP, McCartney served as executive director of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission from 1999 through 2012, spearheading an extensive capital improvement program with 100 separate project completions and improving customer service through the removal of gates at toll plazas and the installation of express E-ZPass/open road tolling at two interstate highway toll plazas.

McCartney has been active in the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and served as a local municipal elected official.

RELATED: WSP Completes Acquisition of Louis Berger