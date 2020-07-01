WTC 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Cancelled

The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM) has advised the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) that WTC 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is cancelled, according to an ITA news release. The Executive Council of ITA supports IEM’s decision to cancel a physical WTC 2020. ITA shares IEM’s view that this is in the best interests of the welfare and safety of our global ITA family.

IEM has also advised ITA that they intend to hold a virtual conference instead of WTC 2020 and are not intending to provide a substantial refund of the monies received from sponsors, exhibitors, and registrants.

ITA expects IEM to provide substantial refunds for all sponsors, exhibitors and registrants and will continue to work to achieve this outcome. With a successful resolution of the refund issue ITA could support the concept of a virtual conference in 2020.

ITA acknowledges the great efforts that have been expended by IEM and the global tunneling family to prepare for WTC 2020 and express its shared disappointment that the global pandemic has led to this outcome.

Looking to the future, ITA hopes the COVID-19 crisis can be brought under control so that the international tunneling community can safely meet again and work together for a better-shared future.

As far as ITA activities are concerned a virtual General Assembly will be held in September and the different Working Groups and Committees meetings will also be organized on a virtual basis. ITA will keep members informed of ITA initiatives on this subject.