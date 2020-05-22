Xylem, UNICEF Partner to Provide COVID-19 Relief and Safe Water

Xylem Watermark, the corporate citizenship program of global water technology company Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), on May 13 announced support for UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The partnership will provide access to safe water and sanitation for vulnerable children and families. Xylem’s COVID-19 contribution will be directed to the most at-risk communities, providing critical supplies and supporting UNICEF’s community health programs and youth engagement initiatives. UNICEF’s COVID-19 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) response targets at-risk, low-capacity countries to secure WASH services and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in health facilities, schools, households and community settings.

“The role of water in family and community health is fundamental, and has only become more important during this pandemic,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem’s president and chief executive officer. “Communities with access to water, sanitation and hygiene have a strong first line of defense in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. And as communities come together to help each other, we feel privileged to work with partners like UNICEF to bring them some extra help – especially the most vulnerable children and families – so they can keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.”

“UNICEF is incredibly grateful for the commitment of partners like Xylem so we can continue providing lifesaving supplies and support for every child, such as access to safe water and sanitation facilities,” said Michael J. Nyenhuis, president & CEO, UNICEF USA. “Continuing to help the most vulnerable communities is vitally important during these unprecedented times.”

Xylem Watermark’s support for UNICEF’s COVID-19 response is part of a broader commitment that aims to improve the health of low-income families through water, sanitation and hygiene education and infrastructure, around the world. The partnership builds on a decade of WASH educational programming, and scales the reach of the impact around the world to youth and communities most in need – through in schools, healthcare facilities and early childhood centers.

With UNICEF’s work in 190 countries, the partnership will contribute to achieving Xylem’s 2025 sustainability goals, including commitments to education and disaster-response, and to progress toward United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

For more information about Xylem’s COVID-19 support efforts, visit here https://www.xylem.com/en-us/covid-19-response/global-coronavirus-actions/.

