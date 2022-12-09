2022 ITA Tunnelling Awards Presented

Since 2015, the international competition “the ITA Tunnelling and Underground Space Awards” seeks and rewards the most ground-breaking innovation and outstanding projects in tunnelling and underground construction. The 2022 digital awards event took place from Dec. 6-8.

Through 8 categories, this competition aims to identify the most important ongoing underground works and technologies that help cities change and enable habits and ways of life to evolve in order to build smart and sustainable urban areas.

The winners along with the finalists were:

/**** Advertisement ****/

“MAJOR PROJECT OF THE YEAR” (WITH A BUDGET OVER 500 M€)

Purple Line Extension – Section 1, USA (Winner)

CVB Tideway East, United Kingdom

Tamoios Highway, Brazil

“PROJECT OF THE YEAR” (WITH A BUDGET BETWEEN 50 AND 500 M€)

World’s First Spiral Excavation Using H&V Shield Tunneling Method, Japan (Winner)

Subsea Rock Tunnels, Faroe Islands

Tiantaishan Tunnel Project of Baoji-Pingkan Highway, China

Xiamen Metro Island-Xiang’an Crosssea Tunnel, China

“PROJECT OF THE YEAR INCL. RENOVATION” (WITH A BUDGET UP TO 50 M€)

Guanyinyan Tunnel: Urban Tunnel Project of the Unequal Span Four-arch Tunnel with Two-way and Ten-Lane, China (Winner)

Circle Line 6 Contract 885 – Construction of Prince Edward Road Station and Tunnels, Singapore

Huanping Road Project, China

Underground Tunnel Project Passing through Taiyuan Railway Station, China

“TECHNICAL INNOVATION OF THE YEAR”

Unprecedented In-Tunnel Diameter Conversion of the Largest Hard Rock TBM in the U.S., USA (Winner)

Semi-continuous Advance for Single Shield TBMs Using Center of Thrust Technology, United Kingdom

Shield Tunnel Of Super-Large Section Embedded In Soft-Hard Stratum At High Earthquake-Intensity Area, China

Technology for Shallow Three-lane Extra-large-section Rectangular Pipe-jacking Tunnel, China

“BEYOND ENGINEERING”

Multi-pipe jacking method for the construction of city-core metro station in soft soil stratum, China (Winner)

Urban Long Span Tunnel Construction Hazard Mitigation Technology and Application, China

“PRODUCT/EQUIPMENT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR”

Integration of Robotics into the construction works of the Chuquicamata underground mining site, Chile (Winner)

Equipping the TBM with “Ears” — Real-time Tunnel Geological Prediction System for the TBM Based on Rock-boring Seismic Source, China

Non-Circular Tunnel Boring in Hard Rock, Mexico

“INNOVATIVE AND CONTRIBUTING UNDERGROUND SPACES”

V-column Space of Shenzhen Huangmugang Transportation Hub, China (Winner)

Innovative Application of Low-carbon and Energy-saving technology to Erlangshan Tunnel on Sichuan-Tibet Expressway-A Power-generating and Self-breathing Tunnel, China

Underground Transportation Complex in the Optics Valley Plaza, China

“YOUNG TUNNELLER OF THE YEAR”

Erica Frederickson, USA (Winner)

Cláudio Cabral Dias, Portugal

Feng Huanhuan, China

Han Chen, China

Lorenzo Peila, Italy

Rob Margariti Smith, UK

Sylvia De Vuyst, Norway

RELATED: Tunnel Achievement Award: Kemano T2 Tunnel