4th International TBM DiGs Conference Heading to USA in 2019

TBM DiGs is an international conference series that provides a specialized technological forum discussing and exchanging knowledge related to TBM works in difficult grounds. The series covers a wide range of topics, including characterization of difficult grounds, field observations and case studies, physical and laboratory tests, numerical modelling and techniques, treatments of difficult grounds, TBM design and installation, tunnel support design, monitoring and risk management. TBM DiGs 2019 is the fourth conference in this series. TBM DiGs issued a call for papers. Abstracts are due Nov. 19, 2018.

TBM DiGs 2019 is jointly organized by universities, research organizations, contractors, machine manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the tunneling industry on a global level and is focused on TBM tunneling technologies. The conference organizers would like to welcome researchers and practitioners involved with TBM tunneling to the TBM DiGs 2019 conference to share, to cooperate, and to progress. The Organizing Committee for TBM-DiG 2018 includes UCT faculty as well as TBM experts from around the world.

Keynote speakers include: Herbert Einestin, Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Lok Home, President, The Robbins Company; Werner Berger, Chief Engineer, Herrenknecht AG; Wang Dujuan, CTO, China Rail Equipment Group (CREG); Annosh Shamsabadi, Transportation Engineering Manager, California High Speed Rail Authority; Enrique Fernández, Head of Tunneling Technical Department, Gravity Engineering.

Partner institutions include: ETHzürich, Istanbul Teknik Üniversitesi, Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, Louisiana Tech University Trenchless Technology Center, Monash University Department of Civil Engineering, Montan Universität Leoben, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, RUHR Universität Bochum, Seoul National University, Southeast University Institute of Future Underground Space, Tongji University, and Wuhan University.

