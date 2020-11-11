Organizers have announced the 5th annual Risk Management in Underground Construction course will take place virtually April 13-15, 2021.

The highly rated Risk Management in Underground Construction course provides a unique and engaging forum for stakeholders involved in large-scale underground projects, including contractors, owners, consultants, insurance companies, vendors, and law firms. As tunneling projects get larger and more complicated, the issue of risk becomes more important.

/**** Advertisement ****/

International industry experts with real-world experience will cover contracting practices, geotechnical baseline reports, funding, insurance, risk registers, and best practices. CLE and CEUs will be issued for attendees who request this certification. Registration and a full agenda are coming soon.

The virtual conference platform used to host the conference allows attendees to participate in questions and answers with the speakers, as well as networking opportunities via chat and video to be used among other attendees, speakers and sponsors.

For more information on the conference or to become a sponsor, please contact Maura Bourquin at mbourquin@benjaminmedia.com.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. To learn more about the conference, click here.