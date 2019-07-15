71 Candidates under Consideration for ITA Tunnelling Awards

Global demographic growth leads cities to rethink their urban planning in order to free space in surface. Recently, Han Admiraal and Antonia Cornaro, co-chairs of the International Tunnelling Association‘s ITACUS committee, have expressed a survival warning “The only way is down!” to alert public authorities on the benefits of using underground spaces.

Throughout the world, innovative projects and technologies are emerging to take up this challenge, such as underground farms, underground pedestrian highways, and sustainable lightning solutions, to name a few. Since 2015, the ITA Tunnelling Awards seek to reward the most ground-breaking innovations and outstanding projects in tunneling and underground space use.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The 2019 edition will take place November 18-20 in Miami in conjunction with the 8th Cutting Edge Conference.

The ITA Tunnelling Awards is a high-skilled competition, receiving entries from all over the world through 8 categories covering all the activities of the global tunneling industry and rewarding one young tunneler under 30 years old, in addition to a lifetime achievement award winner.

For 2019, 71 candidacies have been submitted from 24 countries:

CATEGORIES

• Major Project of the Year – over 500€ million: 8 entries

• Project of the Year – between €50 million and €500 million: 18 entries

• Project of the Year including renovation – (up to €50 million): 8 entries

• Technical Project Innovation of the Year: 8 entries

• Technical Product or Equipment innovation of the Year: 8 entries

• Innovative Underground Space Concept of the Year: 4 entries

• Safety Initiative of the Year: 6 entries

• Young Tunneler of the Year: 10 candidates

INTERNATIONAL SUBMISSIONS

• China: 22 entries

• USA: 13 entries

• India: 5 entries

• Europe: 15 entries

• Asia (without China and India): 7 entries

• Australia: 3 entries

6 other candidacies were also received from Russia, Egypt, Algeria or Mexico.

RELATED: 2018 Tunnelling Awards Winners