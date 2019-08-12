The Ecuadorian Social Security Institute has recognized ACCIONA (through the Line 1 Quito Metro Consortium) for its best occupational health and safety practices on the metro project. This was one of three categories at the “Best Business Practices 2019” event, which took place in the city of Guayaquil on July 23.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The award, which recognises and the commitment and fulfilment of workers’ rights to social security, was collected by Manuel Jiménez, head of ACCIONA’s construction business in Ecuador, and Raúl Ruescas, ACCIONA’s Health and Safety Manager on the Quito Metro project.

RELATED: Herrenknecht TBMs to Build Quito Metro

A METRO FOR THE CITY OF QUITO

The future Line 1 of the new Quito Metro, being built by ACCIONA through the Line 1 Consortium, is one of the most important infrastructure projects for the capital of Ecuador, a city inhabited by more than two million people.

When it opens, Line 1 will have 22.9 km of tunnels and 15 stations, serving around 400,000 passengers per day, which will help to reduce vehicle traffic and improve communication between the various parts of the city, reducing travel time for its inhabitants.

RELATED: ACCIONA Marks First Break Through on Quito Metro