AECOM Appoints Munfah as Director of Tunneling and Underground Engineering

AECOM, a premier, fully integrated infrastructure firm, has appointed Nasri Munfah to lead its tunneling and underground engineering business in the Americas.

As Director of Tunneling and Underground Engineering, Munfah is a leader of AECOM’s fully integrated tunneling practice. He is responsible for developing and implementing a long-term strategic growth plan for tunneling across the firm’s transportation and water businesses in the Americas. In this role, he will provide technical leadership on tunneling and underground projects, foster development of innovative solutions, lead business development activities, manage teaming arrangements on major pursuits and drive recruitment and professional development initiatives.

Munfah has more than 35 years of experience in tunneling and underground engineering. He has overseen the successful delivery of multiple billion-dollar design-bid-build and alternative delivery projects from engineering through to construction. He is the principal author of the of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration’s Technical Manual for Design and Construction of Road Tunnels – Civil Elements, the first comprehensive manual for tunnel design in the United States.

Munfah is also the author of numerous technical papers, the recipient of numerous industry awards, and is a lecturer in various short courses. He is an active member of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, the Underground Construction Association, the Transportation Research Board, the Moles and other national and international tunneling organizations. In addition, Munfah is an adjunct professor in Columbia University’s Civil Engineering department offering courses in the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures.

