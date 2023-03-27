AECOM Celebrates Opening of the Klang Valley MRT Putrajaya Line in Kuala Lumpur

AECOM in March celebrated the formal opening of the Klang Valley MRT Putrajaya Line (KVMRT Putrajaya Line), which together with the existing urban rail networks, will form the backbone of the public transport system in the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley region.

“We’re extremely honored and proud to be part of Malaysia’s rail network expansion plans,” said ST Poh, Head of Rail and Transit for AECOM’s Asia region. “Our experience with the first KVMRT line, the Kajang Line, has helped our team provide tailored engineering solutions for the project informed by its local context. We were also able to draw on our engineering professionals across the region to deliver this large-scale project.”

AECOM served as the Lead Consultant for this 13.5km underground works package, managing a multi-disciplinary detail design team consisting of local and international consultants. AECOM was also the Civil and Structural engineering detailed design consultant for six of the underground stations and was the Alignment and Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) detailed design consultant for the entire underground works package.

Drawing on their experience with Building Information Modeling (BIM), AECOM’s project team worked with the client, MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd, and project owner, MRT Corp, to deliver project solutions and address the constraints and challenges of building underground in a highly urbanized area.

MRT Corp became the first infrastructure developer in Asia to achieve BIM Level 2 accreditation, in accordance with British standards, with the construction of the KVMRT Putrajaya Line. Leveraging BIM allowed the team to create digital 3D models of the project to foresee and address potential problems and help reduce expenses from high repair costs in the future. In recognition of its use of BIM, the project has received the MRT Corp BIM Level 2 Excellence Award 2018 in the Consultant Category, the 2017 Asia Geospatial Excellence Awards for Transportation Infrastructure and for Digital Engineering, and Bentley System’s Be Inspired Award 2017 in the Rail & Transit Category.

The project will significantly increase the targeted modal share of 40 percent public transport use within the Greater Kuala Lumpur region, which will help alleviate traffic in the capital. The reduced number of vehicles on the road is also expected to cut carbon emissions and improve the quality of life of commuters in the region.

“In addition to benefitting travelers, the project has also helped to further develop the local rail industry by offering high-skill employment and upscaling the capacity and capability of local consultants,” continued ST Poh. “We are glad that we have been able to play a role in transforming both the region and its industry through our work.”

KVMRT Putrajaya Line is 57.7km long, with a 13.5km underground rail component that consists of 11 underground stations. Two of the underground stations – Bandar Malaysia North & Bandar Malaysia South – are provisional stations.

