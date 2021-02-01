AECOM Names Director of Growth for Transportation-US West

AECOM announced on Jan. 28 that Andrew Liu has rejoined the firm to lead growth for the company’s transportation business for its U.S. West region. In this role, Liu will be focused on collaborating with customers to ensure best-in-class service and driving strategic growth and business development for the transportation business in the region.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Based in Los Angeles, Liu is returning to AECOM where he previously led the Los Angeles transportation business including surface transport, transit/rail, aviation, and ports. Liu also held broad corporate leadership roles at AECOM, most recently as senior vice president driving growth and innovation through emerging technologies in transportation and infrastructure.

“We are pleased to have Andrew return to AECOM and help lead our transportation strategy and growth,” says Travis Boone, regional chief executive for AECOM’s U.S. West region. “Andrew rejoining our team is a testament to the career potential at AECOM and the long-term value that we see in transformative transportation. We look forward to making substantial investments in growing our transportation business.”

“I’m thrilled to return to AECOM in a period of high growth and investment in our transportation business. I will be focused on partnering with our customers to successfully deliver their world class projects and collaborating with our talented employees to continue developing new and innovative approaches to today’s transportation challenges,” says Liu.

Liu has more than 20 years of transportation industry experience working on transit projects, highways and bridges, and airports, with an emphasis on large-scale infrastructure in the west coast. Additionally, he has managed a global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) business, as well as led growth for a transportation startup in the advanced mobility arena, where his responsibilities included global business development and advancement of regulatory frameworks for emerging transportation technologies. In Liu’s most recent role at a publicly traded engineering and construction company, he served as senior vice president and divisional chief product officer of their Connected Communities division and was responsible for development and deployment of new technologies for ITS, Rail, and Smart Cities.

A licensed civil and geotechnical engineer in the State of California, Mr. Liu received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering at UCLA, and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Recent Appointments Expand AECOM’s Talent Base in New York Area