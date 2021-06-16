Course organizers have announced the agenda for the 14th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, to be held Sept. 13-15 at the University of Denver. Well over 1,000 industry participants have attended the course since its inception in 2008.

The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.

Also on the docket are case histories showcasing some of the world’s most innovative projects and advanced technologies.

Monday, September 13

7:30 – 8:00 – Registration

8:00 – 8:30 – Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir

8:30 – 9:15 – Geotechnical Risk and Site Investigations – Greg Raines, Stantec

9:15 – 9:45 – Geotechnical Data Reports – Nick Strater, Brierley Associates

9:45 – 10:15 – Geotechnical Baseline Reports – Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates

10:15 – 10:30 – Coffee Break

10:30 -11:15 – Contracting and Project Delivery – Andy Thomson, Mott MacDonald

11:15 -12:00 – Project Planning, Means and Methods – Don Del Nero, Hatch

12:00 – 1:00 – Lunch

1:00 – 1:30 – Intelligent Tunnel Design – Gary Brierley, Dr. Mole Inc.

1:30 – 2:00 – Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow, Aldea Services

2:00 – 2:45 – Tunneling Challenges in Urban Areas – Nasri Munfah, AECOM

2:45 – 3:00 – Coffee Break

3:00 – 3:45 – Alternative Project Delivery and Lessons Learned – Steve Cramer, COWI

3:45 – 4:30 – Construction Management – Greg Colzani, Jacobs

4:30 – 5:00 – Avoiding Trouble, Claims and Lawyers – Tom Rosenberg, Roetzel & Andress

5:30 – 7:00 – Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards

Tuesday, September 14

8:00 – 8:45 – NATM/SEM Design and Construction – Vojtech Gall, Gall Zeidler

8:45 – 9:30 -Innovative SEM Solutions for Subways – Franz Wilhelmstoetter, Dr. Sauer & Partners

9:30 – 10:15 – Drill & Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Kirby Owens, Sandvik

10:15 -10:30 – Coffee Break

10:30-11:15 – EPB and Slurry Shield TBMs – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Associates

11:15-12:00 – TBM Selection for Anticipated Ground Conditions – Paul Nicholas, AECOM

12:00 -1:00 – Lunch

1:00 – 1:45 – Hard Rock and Multi-Mode TBMs – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Associates

1:45 – 2:30 – Segmental Liner Design and Construction – Jon Hurt, ARUP

2:30 – 3:15 – Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning, Sixsense

3:15 – 3:30 – Coffee Break

3:30 – 4:15 – TBM/SEM Tunneling at Regional Connector – Christophe Bragard, Traylor

4:15 – 5:00 -Tunneling in Difficult Ground-Jefferson Barracks Tunnel – Bill Zietlow, Brierley

Wednesday, September 15

8:00 – 8:45 – Shaft/Portal Design and Construction – Glenn Boyce, McMillen Jacobs

8:45 – 9:30 – Tunnel Grouting Techniques – Dennis Boehm, Hayward Baker

9:30 – 10:15 – Pre-excavation Probing and Grouting – Niels Kofoed, Kiewit

10:15 – 10:30 – Coffee Break

10:30 – 11:15 – Planning and Design for Super Large Diameter Tunnels – Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB

11:15 – 12:00 – Large Water Conveyance Tunnels – Jason Swartz, Black & Veatch

12:00 – 1:00 – Lunch

1:00 – 4:00 – Owner’s Forum: Upcoming Major Projects, challenges faced and contracting practices to be employed. Moderator: Nancy Nuttbrock, Brierley Associates.

4:00 – 4:15 – Distribution of Class Certificates and Closing Remarks – Levent Ozdemir

This course is intended for owners, engineers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and consultants involved in the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for successful completion of this course. Course Directors include Levent Ozdemir of Ozdemir Associates, an internationally known tunnel consultant; Jim Rush, Publisher, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine; and Tim Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc.

For more information/registration visit: http://tunnelingshortcourse.com. For sponsorship information, please contact Heather Centorbi at hcentorbi@benjaminmedia.com or call 330-467-7588.

