Agenda Set for Risk Management in Underground Construction Short Course

Course organizers announced the agenda for the 6th annual Risk Management short course, to be held April 12-13, 2022, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel. The course features a host of nationally and internationally recognized experts discussing risk management for tunneling from all aspects.

Two areas highlight this year’s course: a panel on contractor submittals, and a track on geotechnical baseline reports. Other topics include:

  • Recommended Best Practices
  • Geotechnical Risk
  • Contractual Approaches
  • Insurance Claims/Disputes
  • Cost/Schedule Risk
  • Risk Registers, and
  • Legal Issues.

Organizers are also excited to have the course return to its in-person format after going virtual in 2021. The last in-person Risk Management course was held in March 2020, just before the global pandemic began to take hold in the United States, forcing a spate of cancellations.

