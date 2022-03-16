Course organizers announced the agenda for the 6th annual Risk Management short course, to be held April 12-13, 2022, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel. The course features a host of nationally and internationally recognized experts discussing risk management for tunneling from all aspects.

Two areas highlight this year’s course: a panel on contractor submittals, and a track on geotechnical baseline reports. Other topics include:

Recommended Best Practices

Geotechnical Risk

Contractual Approaches

Insurance Claims/Disputes

Cost/Schedule Risk

Risk Registers, and

Legal Issues.

Organizers are also excited to have the course return to its in-person format after going virtual in 2021. The last in-person Risk Management course was held in March 2020, just before the global pandemic began to take hold in the United States, forcing a spate of cancellations.