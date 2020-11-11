Arup Names Raedle as Underground Infrastructure Leader

Global engineering and consulting firm Arup has named Andreas Raedle as its new Underground-Infrastructure Leader. Joining the San Francisco office from Arup’s Singapore office where he served as the Australasia Tunneling Skills Leader, Raedle will grow Arup’s tunneling and underground-engineering practice in the rail, water, aviation and science and industry sectors and be responsible for technical leadership and excellence.

He has extensive experience in securing and implementing large, multidisciplinary projects at Arup including the Changi T5 Interterminal Tunnels; the Singapore Deep Tunnel Sewerage System; the Central Interceptor project in Auckland, New Zealand; and numerous rail projects.

Founded by Sir Ove Arup, today Arup is an independent firm of designers, planners, engineers, architects, consultants and technical specialists, working across every aspect of the built environment.

