Arup Welcomes Terzaghi as Americas Geotechnical Leader

Arup principal Sergei Terzaghi has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as the Americas Geotechnical Leader. Prior to joining the Los Angeles office, Terzaghi spent over eight years in Arup’s Sydney office. He worked on a wide range of projects throughout Australia, New Zealand and Asia, including the Thomson-East Coast Line in Singapore, the Northern Connector motorway in Adelaide, multiple sections of the Pacific Highway upgrade in New South Wales, and Pump Station 15 in Christchurch.

Terzaghi has over 30 years of experience in the geotechnical field. His work encompasses the full breadth of geotechnical engineering, including desktop studies, investigation, analysis, design, and construction input for highways, tunnels, railways, pipelines (onshore and offshore), embankments, dams, and excavations for a vast range of structures, from tanks to large multistory buildings.

Geotechnical engineering is a family affair for Terzaghi — his grandfather, Karl von Terzaghi, is known as the “father of soil mechanics.”

RELATED: Arup JV Providing Support for Fehmarnbelt Project