ASCE Bestows 10 Outstanding Projects With OCEA Honor Awards

The American Society of Civil Engineers‘ (ASCE’s) Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award – the OCEA – continues to be the Society’s preeminent project honor.

Rather than announcing five project finalists, ASCE is celebrating 10 stellar projects as this year’s Honor Award recipients. These 10 projects will be showcased at the OPAL Gala, March 13, in Washington, D.C., with two runners-up and the OCEA winner announced at the event.

Presenting the 2020 OCEA Honor Award projects:

Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program

Seattle

The new State Route 99 tunnel provides the Puget Sound region with a safer, more resilient transportation corridor.

Bayonne Bridge: Replacement of Main Span Roadway and Approach Structures

Bayonne, New Jersey–Staten Island, New York

Through a first-of-its-kind construction sequence, the new Bayonne Bridge roadway was built over the existing roadway and within the arch structure – keeping both road and sea traffic open.

The Big Lift : Macdonald Bridge Superstructure Replacement

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

The project replaced the suspended superstructure segment by segment, while keeping vehicle traffic flowing during peak user periods.

Marc Basnight Bridge

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Spanning the Atlantic Coast’s most dangerous channel, the new $252 million, 2.8-mile-long bridge gives the Outer Banks a safer, more reliable crossing for the next century.

Olmsted Locks and Dam

Olmsted, Illinois

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers megaproject replaced aging Locks and Dams 52 and 53 on the lower Ohio River to provide more efficient, reliable river navigation.

Queensferry Crossing

Edinburgh and Fife, Scotland

The 1.6-mile-long cable-stayed bridge is the centerpiece of the Forth Replacement Crossing Project, Scotland’s largest infrastructure project in a generation.

Salesforce Tower

San Francisco

Standing 61 stories tall, Salesforce Tower lays claim to being the tallest office building in a severe seismic zone in the Western Hemisphere.

Spillways, Oroville Emergency Recovery

Oroville, California

The main spillway required a nearly complete reconstruction – and in less than six months – following record-breaking rain and snowfall in February 2017.

West Vancouver Freight Access

Vancouver, Washington

The largest project in the Port of Vancouver’s history improved unit train capabilities, rail access and overall rail operations for the port.

Zoo Core and Adjacent Arterials Interchange

Milwaukee

This megaproject reconfigured Milwaukee’s busiest system interchange.

