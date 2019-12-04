Avanti International announces hydrophobic grouts available in new, easy-to-use dual-cartridges: AV-248-LV Flexseal LV with AV-249-LV Flexseal Cat LV, AV-275 Soilgrout with AV-276 Soilcat, and AV-290 Fast-Set. These products are used to stop leaks, stabilize soils and control groundwater – permanently.

AV-248-LV Flexseal LV and AV-249-LV Flexseal Cat LV

AV-248-LV is the low viscosity version of the original AV-248 Flexseal. Injected as a single component, catalyzed AV-248-LV is a moisture-activated, MDI-based polyurethane resin. The chemical reaction of this product is catalyzed by using AV-249-LV Flexseal Cat LV. Cured AV-248-LV withstands wet/dry cycles and forms a resilient, impermeable flexible foam. This high quality resin is designed to seal active and potential water leaks in various cracks and annular spaces where flexibility is needed but is susceptible to wet/dry cycles. AV-248-LV Flexseal LV is tested and certified for NSF/ANSI 61 – Drinking Water System Components.

AV-275 Soilgrout and AV-276 Soilcat

Injected as a single component, catalyzed AV-275 Soilgrout is a moisture-activated, MDI-based polyurethane resin. The chemical reaction of this product is catalyzed by using AV-276 Soilcat. AV-275 is designed to bind together and waterproof loose granular soils. AV-275 withstands wet/dry cycles, permeates well, and reacts quickly with water to form a dense, impermeable semi-rigid foam. AV-275 Soilgrout is tested and certified for NSF/ANSI 61 – Drinking Water System Components.

AV-290 Fast-Set

AV-290 is a mid-range viscosity, dual-component, hydrophobic MDI-based polyurethane resin designed to fill large voids on the exterior of below grade structures where high water flow is present. Expanding up to 2,500%, the fast-setting resin cures to form a rigid, impermeable closed-cell foam that can withstand wet/dry cycles. AV-290 is injected directly into flowing water, rapidly filling voids and stopping the leaks within seconds. Water is not required for the reaction of AV-290.

Dual cartridges for AV-248-LV and AV-249-LV, and AV-275 and AV-276 are available in a 10:1 ratio – 750 ml of resin and 75 ml of catalyst. Dual cartridges for AV-290 are available in a 1:1 ratio – 325 ml of AV-290 Part A and 325 ml of AV-290 Part B. Other products available in cartridges are AV-202 Multigrout, AV-202-LV Multigrout LV, AV-202-NTP Multigrout NTP, and AV-522 Crack Sealing Paste.

“We are continuously looking for ways to add value to our current and future channel partners and end-users,” says Britt N. Babcock, President of Avanti. “Dual-cartridges can be beneficial for smaller applications where a full 5-gallon kit may not be necessary, saving the customer time and money.”

