Barbco Promotes Schmidt to Vice President, Business Development

Barbco Inc., a leading manufacturer of equipment for the trenchless excavation, horizontal directional drilling, and underground manufacturing industries, announced that Thomas W. Schmidt has been promoted into the newly created position of Vice President, Business Development.

Schmidt is a manufacturing veteran with many years of leadership in numerous local plants including Harrison Paint, Heinemann Saw Company, and Georgia Pacific. While reporting directly to the owners, he will lead the charge to further expand the market for the trenchless excavation and underground manufacturing industries.

Schmidt is a long time Canton, Ohio, resident with a B.A. from Kent State University (Summa Cum Laude), an M.B.A. from the University of Akron (Cum Laude), holds APICS certification, and is a Leadership Stark County graduate. He is also a passionate local business advocate and dedicated community volunteer.

Currently, he is the Treasurer for the National Sales and Marketing Executives, Akron Canton Board of Directors. He has recently been elected as Vice President of the newly formed Stark County Manufacturer’s Workforce Development Partnership. Moreover, he serves on the Governor’s blue ribbon Manufacturing Extension Partnership Progressive Roundtable in the state of Ohio.

Last fall, Mr. Schmidt was ‘knighted’ as a Squire of Hope by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, recognizing his long history in raising both awareness and money in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer. Finally, by Mayoral Proclamation, May 10th is officially “Tom Schmidt Day” in Massillon, Ohio in recognition of his decades of community service and charitable activities to make his community a great place to live, work, and play. He resides in Canton, Ohio and is married with two sons and two granddaughters.

