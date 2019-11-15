Bouygues Travaux Publics Wins Contracts for Two Tunnels in Hong Kong

The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has awarded contracts for two road tunnels in the Kowloon Peninsula to Bouygues Travaux Publics, the subsidiary of Bouygues Construction specializing in civil engineering and engineering structures. The contracts relate to the Central Kowloon Route (CKR) and the Trunk Road T2.

These projects form part of a new trunk road under construction, known as Route 6. When completed, Route 6 will provide a rapid east-west link between West Kowloon and the town of Tseung Kwan O. It will also relieve congestion on existing roads in the center of Kowloon.

The first contract concerns the construction of a 2.8-km section of twin-tube tunnel linking Yau Ma Tei and Ma Tau Kok, two access tunnels and a ventilation shaft. The works, which are worth €364 million, have already begun and the project commissioning is anticipated in 2025.

The second is a design-build-procurement contract for a 3.4-km underwater road tunnel linking the former Kai Tak airport to Cha Kwo Ling, two ventilation buildings, electrical and mechanical services and additional road construction works. The contract is valued at €756 million. The works will begin before the end of the year, and the project commissioning is anticipated in 2026.

Both projects have complex geology and a dense urban environment, requiring a variety of excavation

methods.

