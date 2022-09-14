 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course Marks 15 Years

Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course Marks 15 Years

0
By on News, North American News

Greg Colzani of Jacobs presents on “Tunnel Construction Management.”

The 15th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course took place Sept. 12-14, 2022, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. About 90 participants gathered at the course hear top-notch presentations from leading experts from around the world.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Presentations cover all aspects of tunneling including planning, design, risk and contracting approaches, innovative equipment and technologies, geotechnical considerations, case histories and more.

In addition to classroom-style learning, attendees have the opportunity to interact with engineers, owners, contractors and vendors alike during breakfasts, lunches, coffee breaks and the opening welcome reception, which featured the presentation of the Tunnel Achievement Award.

Accepting the 2022 Tunnel Achievement Award Sept. 12 at the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course were (l-r) Gregory “Alf” Garnett (Rio Tinto), Riley McMillen (Hatch), Jimmy McGauley (Barnard), and Michael Zenker (Barnard).

This year the Tunnel Achievement Award was presented to Tio Tinto’s Kemano T2 Tunnel in British Columbia, marking the first time that the award has been given to a private owner.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc. For information about the course, visit tunnelingshortcourse.com.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.