Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course Marks 15 Years

The 15th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course took place Sept. 12-14, 2022, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. About 90 participants gathered at the course hear top-notch presentations from leading experts from around the world.

Presentations cover all aspects of tunneling including planning, design, risk and contracting approaches, innovative equipment and technologies, geotechnical considerations, case histories and more.

In addition to classroom-style learning, attendees have the opportunity to interact with engineers, owners, contractors and vendors alike during breakfasts, lunches, coffee breaks and the opening welcome reception, which featured the presentation of the Tunnel Achievement Award.

This year the Tunnel Achievement Award was presented to Tio Tinto’s Kemano T2 Tunnel in British Columbia, marking the first time that the award has been given to a private owner.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc. For information about the course, visit tunnelingshortcourse.com.