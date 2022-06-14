Brierley Associates Welcomes Bautz, Lindelof

Brierley Associates announced the addition of Melissa Bautz and Brent Lindelof to its staff.

Bautz, of Lander, Wyoming, joins the Laramie-based Subsidence Mitigation practice. Bautz was formerly Program Principal and Mine Reclamation Project Manager with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Abandoned Mine Lands Program (AML).

/**** Advertisement ****/

Bautz earned her BS in Geology with an emphasis on Hydrogeology from California State Polytechnic University and her MS in Geology with an emphasis on Structural Geology and Tectonics from University of Missouri. In her previous role, Bautz managed several multi-million dollar mine reclamation projects in Wyoming, reviewing technical specifications for open pit mine backfilling and the grouting of underground mine tunnels (voids). She worked with University of Wyoming staff and graduate students to conduct a third-party study of AML reclamation projects. During her tenure, Bautz managed 60 statewide construction contracts and co-managed the Wyoming Mine Subsidence Insurance Program.

Bautz will be assisting Brierley’s Abandoned Mine Lands projects, enhancing the firm’s capabilities through her extensive experience with the Department of Environmental Quality. She will provide project oversite, assist with project design, groundwater research, and geologic interpretation, along with marketing pursuits, contract administration, and mentoring other essential staff. Bautz will also assist with increasing the value the company provides to its AML clients and expand its role in subsidence mitigation nationwide.

Dave Hibbard, leader of Brierley Associates’ Subsidence Mitigation Practice, notes “we have worked with Melissa for more than five years while she was in her role with the Wyoming AML office. Her experience with the challenges of abandoned mine lands and owner perspective will enable us to bring a higher level of service to our clients.”

Lindelof, PE, joins Brierley Associates’ Houston, Texas, office as Senior Project Manager and Trenchless Construction Specialist.

Lindelof earned his BS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Houston Cullen College of Engineering in 2009. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Texas. In his previous role for the Boring and Tunneling Company of America, Lindelof served as General Manager and Director of Construction and Engineering. He was responsible for all performance aspects of field work, equipment, labor force, finances, engineering, support services and safety for four trenchless divisions including: Tunneling and Tunnel Shaft Operations, Pilot Tube Guided Boring/Auger Boring, Horizontal Directional Drilling, and Slick Boring. He managed a field staff of 60 to 80 construction professionals and 10 to 15 office personnel. In this role he promoted a safety-first approach to construction management, resulting in zero recordables in 2020 and 2021.

Lindelof has acquired a broad base of civil engineering experience, focusing primarily on water and wastewater infrastructure. He has developed significant expertise in hydraulic modeling and water system planning and design. He is well versed in pipe stress analysis for HDD installations for PVC, HDPE and steel, using ASTM, API and PRCI standards and acts as a technical resource to many of his colleagues. Lindelof’s interests include horizontal directional drilling, pilot tube guided boring, conventional auger boring, shield tunneling and tunnel shaft construction.

“Brent’s construction experience will augment Brierley’s ability to provide design solutions that embrace real-world challenges and solutions. Knowing how tunnels, shafts and pipelines are constructed allows us to provide evidence-based design and construction assistance to our clients,” commented Nick Strater, Brierley’s Trenchless Sector Leader.

RELATED: Brierley Associates’ Michel, Clay Earn Licensure