Brierley Associates’ Williams Named NASTT Chapter Chair

News, North American News

Jim Williams, Brierley Associates’ Senior Trenchless Specialist, has been named South Central Chapter Chair for the North American Society for Trenchless Technology for 2020 through 2021. Williams has 25 years of design and project management experience in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) and other trenchless technologies. He strives to remain on the cutting edge of current technology in this specialty field. He has a strong commitment to expanding the knowledge and capabilities in the trenchless field.

“As the population grows, so does the need to expand, upgrade and replace existing infrastructure,” Williams explained during a recent conversation. “Now more than ever, the benefits of trenchless technologies are critical to addressing our infrastructure challenges.”

The South Central Chapter is the fastest growing chapter of NASTT, and recently increased the number of board members from 6 to 12 to better represent the industries, trenchless methods, and the wide geography of the Region which encompasses Texas and Oklahoma. The Board recently awarded three $2500 scholarships. They are currently planning 2021 conference in Sugar Land, TX.

