Brokk Hires Gangluff as Great Lakes Region Sales Manager

Brokk, a leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, hired Phil Gangluff as regional sales manager for the U.S. Great Lakes region. Gangluff manages sales for both Brokk robotic demolition machines and the company’s Aquajet Systems hydrodemolition robots. He provides support to current customers and is working to bring the safety and efficiency that comes with the company’s machines to more jobsites throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania.

“Phil’s extensive experience helping customers find equipment that makes them successful is a valuable contribution to our team and helps him provide great insight to our customers,” said Peter Bigwood, vice president of sales and marketing.

Gangluff joins Brokk with 40 years of construction and industrial equipment sales experience. Prior to this position he was a regional sales manager at Kärcher North America for 16 years, which gave him experience in high-pressure cleaning. Before that he worked at Streacker Tractor Sales as an equipment sales specialist.

“Robotic demolition has incredible potential in the demolition market,” Gangluff said. “I’m looking forward to sharing with customers how fast remote-controlled demolition machines can get a job done and the incredible safety impact they have on the jobsite.

Gangluff resides in Tiffin, Ohio, with his wife Marilyn.

RELATED: Brokk Introduces Four Next-Generation Demolition Machines