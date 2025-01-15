Brokk Inc. Named Dealer for Ecovolve Electric Dumpers

By TBM Staff

Brokk Inc., the North American distributor for Brokk demolition robots and Aquajet Hydrodemolition equipment, is now a dealer for Ecovolve electric, high-tip dumpers. With low noise and a charge that lasts eight hours, a compact Ecovolve electric dumper is a perfect partner for debris clean-up during demolition with a Brokk robot. The electric dumpers are also an ideal solution for any type of debris removal where the user is interested in fuel and maintenance savings or requires low-noise, emission-free equipment.

“Like Brokk, Ecovolve products are electric and compact — perfectly suited for interior demolition or any situation where fumes and access are a concern,” said Jeff Keeling, vice president of sales and marketing at Brokk Inc. “Adding this innovative equipment to our lineup provides customers the possibility of a fully electric demolition project, including clean-up.”

Brokk Inc. carries the full line of Ecovolve’s electric dumpers:

The ED800 is Ecovolve’s most compact electric dumper and is small enough to travel through a 31.5-in. doorway, making it ideal for interior demolition in constricted spaces. It improves productivity with its 1,763-lb load capacity and tipping height of up to 58 in.

The ED1000 is a popular workhorse due to its versatile size and capacity. Load up to 2,200 lbs in the skip and tip up to 58 in.

The ED1500 is for large loads, with a load capacity up to 3,300 lbs and high tipping up to 63 in.

Ecovolve electric dumpers feature batteries that offer eight hours of continuous work. Running at 65 decibels, the noise level is comparable to normal conversation. The ED line also features a 63-in. turn radius, allowing the dumpers to work in a small footprint. Options include a remote control for even greater safety and the Ecochute attachment for pouring concrete.

The electric dumpers are also low maintenance compared to diesel equipment. Maintenance includes monthly greasing and a full charge/discharge of the power pack. They also feature maintenance-free tires, including a no-mark option.

Brokk will showcase Ecovolve’s ED800 at World of Concrete 2025. Visit booth C4519 to see and learn more.

Visit https://www.brokk.com/us/ for more information.