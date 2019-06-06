Brokk Introduces MMB326 Hydraulic Drifter Rock Drill

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, delivers a sleek, low-profile design and impressive power-to-weight ratio with the new MMB326 hydraulic drifter rock drill attachment from TEI Rock Drills. This versatile attachment seamlessly pairs with the Brokk 300 and allows for drilling multiple sizes of holes — up to 3 in. — in concrete, rock and compact soil. The attachment is manufactured with a lightweight, compact TE326 drill head featuring patented technology to improve longevity and productivity.

“The MMB326 and Brokk 300 combination provides convenience and enhanced efficiency for operators,” said Peter Bigwood, vice president of sales and marketing at Brokk Inc. “We are continuously striving to help our customers maintain productivity and safety, which is why we partnered with TEI Rock Drills to develop an attachment to meet those requirements — even while drilling into hard rock in confined areas.”

At just under 30 in. long, the MMB326 delivers 200 foot-pounds of impact energy at 3,480 blows per minute. The drill also produces 250 foot-pounds of torque and reaches rotation speeds of up to 250 rpm, which makes it a more accurate and faster alternative to jackleg drilling through brick, concrete and rock. The combination also eliminates fatigue caused by operating the heavy manual tools and promotes safety by allowing operators to stand farther away from the drilling site.

The drill head itself (TE326) is a versatile hydraulic drifter that incorporates TEI’s patented Automatic Stroke Adjustment (ASA) technology. The high-frequency and smooth operation —provided by the ASA technology — prolongs the drifter and tool life, increasing productivity and profits for the user by reducing downtime and parts costs. Additional features, such as variable rotation speeds up to 250 rpm, help to minimize the risk of jamming, while the reversible rotation motors deliver high torque to ensure powerful drilling.

The MMB326 offers an expanded hole range up to 3 in. (76 mm) in diameter. It uses a 360-degree positioner for drilling in a variety of positions. The attachment can be used with a manual centralizer for rock drilling or with a hydraulic clamp for extension drilling and roof bolting. It’s available in 5.9-ft (1.8-m) or 7.8-ft (2.4-m) mast lengths.

The MMB326 attachment is a ready-to-use option that doesn’t need to be modified before configuring to a Brokk machine. The attachment can be integrated directly with the Brokk controls, allowing workers to operate the Brokk and MMB326 simultaneously. This adds convenience and efficiency, as well as frees up an extra worker who normally may be required to operate the second set of controls.

The drill attachment is quieter than pneumatic handheld alternatives, allowing construction crews to use the equipment in locations governed by noise-control ordinances, such as in and around apartment buildings, high-rise towers and other residential areas.

Upon purchase, a certified TEI technician will set up the attachment on the Brokk machine. If required, operational training can be provided.

The MMB326 drill attachment complements other Brokk attachments — heightening versatility — and was designed to be used in conjunction with the Darda C20 Splitter for rock breaking applications.

