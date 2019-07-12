Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, has launched a new website, www.brokk.com. The new site provides quick access to detailed product information and an extensive after sales section full of useful tools to help customers maximize efficiency with their Brokk machines.

The mobile-friendly site serves as a valuable resource for information on robotic demolition products and best practices by linking customers to educational material, instruction and maintenance videos, the latest technology and industry news and more.

Website visitors can easily find information on Brokk’s full line of robotic demolition machines — ranging from the new, 1,466-pound Brokk 70 to the 13.5-ton Brokk 800 — in the Products section. Each page features detailed specifications, options and attachments. Customers will also find helpful demonstration videos and a comparison tool to help select the right Brokk for the application.

In addition, the website categorizes its product offering by industry, providing related product information and application videos in the Industries section. Visitors can find additional useful resources for operating and maintaining their machines in the After Sales section, including demonstration and how-to videos, FAQs and detailed troubleshooting guidelines created by Brokk certified technicians.

In addition to detailed product information and educational resources, Brokk is using the new site to keep current and potential customers well informed on industry news and best practices. News stories and educational articles will be updated regularly with information to help increase productivity and ensure efficiency across a wide breadth of industries.