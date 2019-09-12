Brokk Offers Three Darda Concrete Crushers for Reinforced Concrete Applications

Remote-controlled demolition machine manufacturer Brokk has launched three new concrete crusher models — the CC440, CC480 and CC580. The attachments, manufactured by Brokk’s German sister company, Darda, offer contractors a high-performance tool for Brokk’s Next Generation SmartPower series, increasing operator safety and productivity on a variety of tough demolition jobs including top-down and interior demolition.

“At Brokk, we strive to prove you don’t have to sacrifice power for safety or vice versa,” said Lars Lindgren, Brokk Inc.’s president. “The new crushers are a prime example of how you can achieve a high power-to-weight ratio and still ensure operator safety.”

The CC series sets new standards in terms of ruggedness and performance. The three new crushers are equipped with a newly designed pressure booster, which allows them to operate independently of the carrier’s working pressure, resulting in increased speed and crushing forces. When used in high pressure mode, the new models offer faster operation and jaw closing compared to their predecessors. The crushers excel in challenging applications, such as elevator shafts, piers, concrete walls and ceilings where reinforced concrete is present. In addition, the CC series offers virtually silent operation, making them ideal for jobsites with strict noise restrictions, such as interior demolition projects in occupied spaces like hospitals and office buildings, where traditional methods, such as hydraulic hammers, would be too noisy.

With large jaw openings and a crushing force from 44-54 tons depending on model, the new crushers can easily handle concrete slabs 17-22 in. (440-560 mm) thick. Additionally, all three crushers can cut through rebar up to 1.2 in. (30 mm) in diameter, while keeping to the same size and weight class as their predecessors.

The new models are available with Darda’s standard features, including wear-resistant, replaceable steel alloy crusher tips and cutter blades, as well as a full 360-degree rotation. Additional teeth are available for greater efficiency and crushing, enabling higher breaking forces for hard, thin walls and separation of concrete and rebar.

Despite their compact size, Darda crushers can easily keep up with the performance of larger, heavier models. When paired with a Brokk machine, the new concrete crushers are controlled with a belt-mounted remote-control box, allowing operators to work from a safe distance without concern for vibration, silica dust-related health issues or falling debris.

The CC440, CC480 and CC580 crushers are just a few of the more than 80 attachments that operators can quickly mount on Brokk demolition robots for greater versatility on a jobsite. Brokk supplies a wide range of remote-controlled machinery and attachments around the world to maximize productivity, improve efficiency and increase safety.

