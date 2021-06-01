Brokk Relocates Washington State Facility

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, relocated its Monroe, Washington, headquarters, consolidating service for customers in western North America. The move brings administration, sales, training, parts and service under a single roof for better customer response and a more streamlined operation.

The new facility provides an additional 7,000 sq ft over the company’s former locations, creating more room for in-house mechanical training for customers. The move also increases equipment and parts inventory for both Brokk demolition robots and Hydrodemolition equipment from sister company Aquajet, providing greater availability and faster delivery throughout the region. The new facility will function as the North American headquarters for Brokk and Aquajet and the main parts distribution center for North America. The address is 17321 TYE Street SE, Suite B, Monroe, WA 98272.

“Brokk has grown exponentially in North America over the years — expanding to include three facilities and a sales network that reaches every corner of the continent,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “We’re always looking for ways to better support our customers, such as continued training. The new facility gives us ample room to stock more inventory and offer more services to better serve our West Coast customers.”

The added space at the new facility allows Brokk to increase in-house training offerings for both robotic demolition and Hydrodemolition equipment. Brokk has always offered on-site training with each machine commissioning and customized training thereafter through their facilities in Washington, Stanhope, New Jersey, and the Demonstration and Service Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. The new facility accommodates classroom space and a state-of-the-art maintenance bay, similar to the amenities available at the Demonstration and Service Center. This opens up greater opportunities for personalized in-depth mechanical training on in-stock Brokk and Aquajet equipment from an experienced technician. With the relocation, West Coast customers will now have convenient access to courses tailored to their team and unique applications to increase safety, productivity and machine utilization.

In addition to increased training options, the new facility increases inventory capacity for an array of standard and specialty parts for all Brokk models — from the compact .6-ton Brokk 70 to the heavy-duty 11-ton 900 — as well as older Brokk models. The facility also houses Aquajet Hydrodemolition robots, parts and accessories. Additionally, bringing all departments together optimizes logistics for faster parts processing. Most orders placed by 3:45 p.m. for in-stock parts are available overnight to customers across the country, minimizing unscheduled downtime.

