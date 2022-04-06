HNTB announced that Patrick Chan, PE, has joined its tunnel and underground team as technical director – tunnels and complex underground structures and associate vice president. In this new role, Chan will be an accomplished technical resource to clients and projects across the nation.

Based in HNTB’s office in the Empire State Building, Chan brings more than three decades of experience with design of bored and mined tunnels, caverns, tunnels with precast concrete segmental linings and cast-in-place concrete linings, immersed tunnels, wind farms and long-span bridges.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our growing tunnel and underground team. He has established himself as a leading subject matter expert and creative problem solver who provides value to clients on the most complex infrastructure projects,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “His significant experience and knowledge will play a key role as HNTB continues to advance its leadership in the tunneling industry. His expertise in domain of extreme design events, including tunnel blast and fire, is extremely valuable and top-notch in the industry.”

Before joining HNTB, Chan was senior director, structures and senior technical principal for another consulting firm.

Chan earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s in civil engineering from King’s College, University of London, graduating as the top student with first class honors.

Chan has been active in the American Society of Civil Engineers for three decades, holding several leadership roles. He is a registered professional engineer in New York who has presented at industry events and written numerous publications on tunneling topics.