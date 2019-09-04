CIMIC Group companies CPB Contractors and UGL, along with their Unity Alliance partners, have reached contract award with the Queensland Government to deliver the Rail, Integration and Systems (RIS) package of the Cross River Rail project.

Cross River Rail is a new 10.2 km rail line from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills, which includes 5.9 km of twin tunnels under the Brisbane River and the CBD.

The RIS package will deliver revenue of approximately $900 million ($611 million USD) to the CIMIC Group.

The award of the RIS Alliance contract follows contractual close for the Tunnel, Stations and Development PPP package of the project, to be delivered by CIMIC Group companies Pacific Partnerships, CPB Contractors and UGL, as part of the Pulse consortium. Revenue to the CIMIC Group from the PPP package is approximately $2.73 billion.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: “CIMIC Group continues to provide essential infrastructure for the cities and local communities in which we live, providing important new services and helping to drive economic development.

“We’re proud to be playing a leading role in two key packages of Queensland’s largest public transport project.”

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: “The Cross River Rail project reinforces CPB Contractors’ leading position in the delivery of rail and tunnel infrastructure, complementing our work on major projects in NSW and Victoria.

“We look forward to working closely with the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority and Queensland Rail to deliver the RIS package safely and efficiently.”

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: “UGL is Australia’s leading provider of mechanical, electrical and rail services. We look forward to delivering a fully integrated solution alongside our Alliance partners which will provide benefits across Brisbane and South-East Queensland.”

CPB Contractors and UGL were supported by CIMIC Group’s engineering and technical services business, EIC Activities, in planning and digital engineering.

Crucial to the overall delivery of the Cross River Rail project, the RIS package will deliver the design, supply and installation of the supporting rail systems and brownfield works to integrate Cross River Rail into the wider Queensland Rail train network.

The package includes an upgrade of the existing Exhibition Station, augmentation of Mayne Yard and rail operational systems, signalling and telecommunications work across the Cross River Rail Project.

Early works on the Cross River Rail project have begun and major construction is due to be completed in 2024.

Members of the Unity Alliance working with Cross River Rail Delivery Authority and Queensland Rail to deliver the RIS package include CPB Contractors, UGL, AECOM and Jacobs.

