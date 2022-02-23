COWI brings in finance heavyweight as new CFO

COWI is excited to announce to announce that Claire Cobden will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer, North America in February

Claire Cobden joins COWI as Chief Financial Officer, North America. Cobden brings several years of senior leadership experience across multiple industries, including information systems engineering, financial services and gaming. Cobden joins COWI from BlueShore Financial, where she held the position of VP Treasurer and was responsible for investment management, trading and strategic financial planning.

Prior to BlueShore, Claire worked with MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (now Maxar) supporting treasury, M&A and corporate development initiatives. A native of South Africa, Cobden spent nearly 10 years in London, UK, working with KPMG and UBS in a variety of roles including corporate finance and M&A. In 2019 Cobden was British Columbia’s Most Influential Women in Finance.

A Chartered Professional Accountant Cobden holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She sits on the Board of CFA Society Vancouver, most recently as Treasurer.

Cobden said: “I’m very much looking forward to joining COWI to continue developing growth initiatives in the North American markets and to capitalize on opportunities as customers seek out and transition to more sustainable solutions.”