COWI Divests Aerial Mapping Business

COWI has signed an agreement to divest its aerial mapping business to the Hexagon Group, a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. The acquisition is expected to be completed during Q2 2020, when approximately 400 employees and assets related to COWI’s mapping business will transfer to the Hexagon Group. The Norwegian mapping activities will be transferred separately, pending approval from the Norwegian authorities.

“We are extremely proud of how COWI’s mapping business has transformed into a modern, digital mapping business, admired and sought by customers because of our quality work. Today, we hold a leading position in the European market for aerial data capture and geodata digitalization,” says Lars-Peter Søbye, Group CEO of COWI.

He continues: “However, our mapping business differs from COWI’s focus point, which is to grow its core engineering consultancy. Therefore, we’ve sought to find a new owner that can take our mapping business to the next level. We believe Hexagon is the right match.”

Since 2015, COWI and Hexagon have been working closely together on the HxGN Content Program, the largest library of on-demand high-resolution aerial imagery of Europe and the USA. COWI is the program manager for Europe.

