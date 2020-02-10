Mining Equipment Ltd. announces its acquisition of German manufacturer Mühlhäuser and the opening of its first European office in Breuberg, Germany. The new office, approximately 50 km south of Frankfurt, will allow Mining Equipment to provide the combined equipment, resources and expertise of Mining Equipment Ltd and Mühlhäuser to the European market. Mining Equipment designs and manufactures locomotives, rolling stock and ventilation equipment. The company also has a large inventory of mine hoists and stage winches used in shaft construction.

With the acquisition, Mining Equipment aims to build solid relationships in the European market by providing durable, high-quality machinery and support to contractors, helping ensure that their projects stay on schedule. Its expanded available inventory will also be strengthened by Mühlhäuser’s innovative designs, regional experience and engineering depth.

Mühlhäuser has a 110-year history and is a recognized innovator and supplier of rail-bound and trackless transportation, and equipment for concrete, grout and related applications. Muhlhauser innovations include the one side self-discharger and the rotation wagon, both of which have proved to decrease unloading time at tunneling projects around the world.

Mining Equipment Co-President Matt Pope says, “We are ready to build the Mining Equipment reputation in the European market. This is a great opportunity to do what we do best in a new market and to prove ourselves to new customers, one project at a time.”

Mining Equipment hired Paul Zeder to lead operations and Marco Langnickle as the design engineer. Together, they bring 37 years of worldwide tunneling experience at Mühlhäuser. Zeder and Langnickle will be based in Breuburg.

This is the third acquisition for Mining Equipment, which also operates Jetair and Mine Hoist International. Manufactured by Mining Equipment Ltd., Jetair offers a full line of axial vane fans, ventilation ducting and accessories for mining and tunneling projects. Mine Hoist International is a major supplier of used and remanufactured stage winches and mine hoists. As agents for Trident SA and Metalliance machines, Mining Equipment will expand Its representation beyond North America and now serve Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia.

For almost 40 years, Durango, Colorado-based Mining Equipment and its subsidiaries have supplied machines and equipment for tunneling and mining projects of all sizes, worldwide. Recently, the company provided rolling stock, locomotives, ventilation and roll-over dumps for the expansion of the remote Kemano hydro-electric power facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

