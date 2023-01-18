COWI Appoints New Member of its Executive Board

Marius Weydahl Berg has been promoted to Chief Business Development Officer and member of COWI‘s Executive Board. He comes from a position as Executive Vice President (EVP) of COWI’s Norwegian business. Birgit Farstad Larsen is appointed new EVP of COWI in Norway.

Jens Højgaard Christoffersen was appointed Group CEO on Oct. 1 last year, leading the COWI Group and its more than 7,400 employees. That left his old position as chief business development officer (CBDO) vacant, but now a replacement has been found in COWI’s own ranks: 47-year-old Norwegian Marius Weydahl Berg. With a background in energy, he has spent the past five years as EVP of COWI’s Norwegian business, which is among the largest group subsidiaries with more than 1,300 employees.

“Under Marius’s leadership, our Norwegian business has grown significantly, becoming ever more competitive,” says Jens Højgaard Christoffersen, Group CEO of COWI.

“The growth has been fueled by building stronger relations to key customers and working on being an attractive partner by understanding our customers’ concerns, situation and aspirations. In his new role as CBDO, Marius will be tasked with renewing our global sales and customer concepts for the entire Group, ensuring that COWI remains a leader in the green transition.”

He underlines that COWI has made a thorough search process through an external head-hunter company, screening or interviewing around 40 internal and external candidates.

Taking over the baton from Marius, Birgit Farstad Larsen has been appointed new Executive Vice President of COWI’s business in Norway. She comes from an internal position as Senior Vice President of the Buildings business unit in Norway, and her appointment was also based on a careful search.

“Birgit has a long track record in COWI, having held many different positions, including member of COWI’s Board of Directors. This gives her a unique insight into the workings of COWI and how we create value for our customers across the organisation. Insights that she now, together with her colleagues, must turn into action to continue the growth journey in Norway,” says Jens Højgaard Christoffersen.

Marius Weydahl Berg says: “The world is facing an unprecedented energy transformation. With our expertise in green solutions, COWI plays a key role in the transition to renewable energy. I look forward to getting even more involved in our efforts to meet our customers’ and our own ambitious goals. That’s a quest which is very close to my heart. ”

Birgit Farstad Larsen says: “Despite enormous fossil fuel resources, Norway is also facing a major green transition to accommodate climate change and ensure a sustainable future. COWI is well positioned to support our customers in this transformation, and I’m therefore confident that COWI will continue its growth in Norway in the coming years.”

Changes take effect immediately, and as of today, COWI’s Executive Board consists of:

Jens Højgaard Christoffersen, Group CEO

Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen, Group CFO

Rasmus Ødum, Group COO

Marius Weydahl Berg, Group CBDO.

