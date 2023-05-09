COWI Hires Transportation Expert

COWI in North America welcomed Troy Tambay, PE as a Vice President to its program and construction management group in California. Tambay brings with him a wealth of experience in both design management and construction management of major transportation infrastructure projects and specializes in major programs globally. Tambay is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer (PE) in the States of California and Texas, and he joins COWI from an international engineering firm, where he was Vice President of Program & Construction Management.

As well as boosting the construction management group, Tambay will contribute his expertise to COWI’s landmark flood protection project, which ties in with COWI’s green transition aspiration. Warming temperatures, snow melts and increased rainfall are resulting in a high frequency of flooding, disrupting lives and businesses in the area and this project is the first public-private partnership (P3) floodwater diversion project in North America. On completion it will strengthen communities and provide a platform for growth and opportunities to come.

Thomas Dahlgren, President, COWI North America, said: “Troy has successfully pursued, won and delivered numerous challenging multi-billion dollar programs from both client as well as the contractor sides. He brings with him a many years of expertise in strategic planning for mobility programs, high-speed rail, transit, highways and bridges, and he will be a great asset to COWI.”

Tambay said: “In North America, the world’s most active and thriving infrastructure construction market, COWI, with its global portfolio, has a tremendous growth opportunity. I am very excited to be taking a part in this growth by bringing my diverse, mega programs and alternative delivery expertise in the transportation infrastructure markets.”

