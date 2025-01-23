CREG’s Shaft Reaming Machine Completes Project in Zhejiang Province

By TBM Staff

CREG’s shaft reaming machine completed shafts totaling 1,334 m.

Recently, China’s first shaft reaming machine “CREC 1430”, independently developed and manufactured by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG), has successfully bored 260 m for the exhaust shaft of Yongjia Pumped Storage Power Station in Zhejiang province. It has reached the best daily advance rate of 16.8 m and an average daily advance rate of 6 m.

The development of the shaft reaming machines provide more equipment alternatives for the construction of deep and large shaft construction in the fields of water conservancy, mining, and transportation.

With an excavation diameter of 7.23 m, the machine was used to bore a 358-m deep exhaust shaft and two 488-m deep diversion shafts. The shafts were drilled through rock with partial fault zones and sediment-tuff interlayers. The lithology is crystal welded tuff and spherical bubble rhyolite, with an average compressive strength of ~119-190 MPa, and locally up to 223 MPa.

CREG adopts the construction method of directional drilling, raise boring and shaft reaming, and simultaneously carries out bolting and shotcreting with wire mesh for shaft walls to achieve mechanized, automated, and integrated shaft construction.

