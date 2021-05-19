 
Dates Set for 2021 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will take place in-person Sept. 13-15, 2021, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. Leading tunnel practitioners from around the world will come together to present real-world solutions for real-world problems.

At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments and innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects with significant case histories will also be presented.  This course is designed for people new to the market, as well as industry veterans.

Attendees of this course receive valuable networking opportunities and a chance to discuss specific projects one-on-one with world-leading experts. The annual Tunneling Awards Reception provides one such night where the annual Tunnel Achievement Award is formally presented. To date, there have been over 1,500 people that have attended since the first course. Additionally, attendees will receive CEUs for the course.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., in conjunction with TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.

The full agenda and registration will be available soon. If you are interested in a speaking opportunity, please contact Levent Ozdemir at lozdemir1977@aol.com or 303-999-1390. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Maura Bourquin. For more information on the course, visit http://tunnelingshortcourse.com/.

