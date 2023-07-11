Delve Underground Appoints Murray as Regional Manager

Delve Underground announced that John Murray has been appointed Regional Manager for Delve Underground’s US East Region. Murray is a Principal Engineer based out of Delve’s New York office and has been with the firm since 2003. He has over 25 years of experience consulting on transportation, water, and wastewater tunneling projects. As East Regional Manager, he will be responsible for overseeing operations in Delve’s New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, and Boston offices.

“John is a strategic leader who brings a blend of management and technical expertise to the Regional Manager role,” stated Victor Romero, President of Delve Underground. “His deep knowledge of our clients and company will help strengthen our services on the East Coast.”

Delve Underground has a long history of providing tunnel and underground engineering services in the Eastern US. Key recent projects include Boston’s Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project, New York’s Bay Park Conveyance Project, the DC Clean Rivers Project, the New Jersey Transit Roseville Tunnel Rehabilitation, Ellicott City Maryland’s Drainage Mitigation Tunnel, NYC DEP’s Rondout-West Branch Bypass Tunnel, and the Atlanta Plane Train Extension Project.

Delve Underground is a leader in heavy civil engineering, serving the transportation, water, wastewater, and energy industries. Specializing in tunnel design, we provide innovative solutions to the most challenging underground problems. We offer comprehensive design, construction management, and dispute resolution capabilities. Founded in 1954 as Jacobs Associates, Delve Underground is an employee-owned firm with 24 offices and 350 team members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Delve Underground operates through its affiliate, Delve Underground Engineering, PLLC, in New York.

