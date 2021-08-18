DFI Educational Trust Awards 30 Scholarships

In July, Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, awarded 30 scholarships totaling $92,500 to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges. Thankfully the deep foundations industry and DFI’s membership continued to support the Trust with continued donations,” says Rudolph P. Frizzi, P.E., G.E., D.GE, chair of the DFI Educational Trust, managing principal/executive vice president of Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, and past president of DFI. “In return, the Educational Trust is proud to have maintained its mission by providing consistent, strong financial support to students who are the future of the industry.”

Following are the recent scholarship recipients:

Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000 each)

• Caroline Bessette, University of Colorado, Boulder

• Sumeet Sinha, Sumeet, University of California, Davis

Francis Gularte Scholarship ($2,500)

• Meera Kota, University of California, Berkeley

Fred H. Kulhawy Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

• Jason Phillips, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Goble Rausche Likins Scholarship ($5,000)

• Trevor Curran, University of South Carolina

John O’Malley Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000 each)

• Emma Fuentes, University of Wisconsin, Madison

• Logan Young, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

Terracon Consultants Scholarship ($2,000)

• Mateo Leon, Columbia University

Thomas J. Wysockey Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000 each)

• Cesar Bedolla-Hurtado, Washington State University

• Jack Cross, Virginia Military Institute

• Michael Gudeczauskas, University of Oklahoma

At Large Special Award Scholarship ($5,000, Funded by General Fund)

• Calvin Ung, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)

DFI Educational Trust General Scholarship ($2,000 each, funding by the Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship Fund)

• Abdelrahman Alsardi, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

• Johnathan Blanchard, University of Arkansas

• Grace Brekke, California Polytechnic State University

• Nice Kaneza, University of Texas, Arlington

• Andony Landivar Macias, Northwestern University

• Nathan Lemos, University of California, Davis

• Siddharth Marathe, Clemson University

• Mohammed Mohammed, North Dakota State University

• Hannah Power, University of Delaware

• Taylor Reiheld, Kent State University

• Emmalyn Romero, New York University Tandon School of Engineering

• Ethan Ross, University of California, Berkeley

• Jerome Sfeir, Texas A&M University

• Joel Smith, Brigham Young University

• AnnaTimchenko, Texas A&M University

• Dallin Widmer, Brigham Young University

• Seyed Morteza Zeinali, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

• Peter Zelkowski, New Mexico State University

The DFI Educational Trust manages 20 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships to more than 400 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Donations to the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.

