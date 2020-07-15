DFI Educational Trust Awards Women in Deep Foundations Professional Development Grants

The DFI Educational Trust has awarded five Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Professional Development Grants of $1,750 each to women working in the deep foundations industry to attend DFI’s 45th Annual Conference. The grant includes complimentary conference registration and covers related expenses for attending the conference. The grants will be presented during the Annual Conference at the Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) 6th Annual networking event.

The recipients are:

Meghan Brassard, P.E., senior geotechnical engineer, Haley & Aldrich

Julia Chessa, Project engineer, Menard Group USA

Taylor DaCanal, geotechnical specialist, American Geotechnical and Environmental Services

Akhila Manne, senior geotechnical engineer, Keller Ground Engineering (India)

Ingrid Tomac, Ph.D., assistant professor, University of California San Diego

The Trust also awarded $500 from the Paul DeBruyn Memorial Student Scholarship Fund to Fernanda Bezerra Tomaduci Imamura, Ph.D. student, University of Alberta, to defray costs of attending the 2020 Annual Conference.

The WiDF Committee is comprised of women and men who are advocates for retaining women in the deep foundations industry. The goal of the committee is to foster greater success and interest of professional women in the industry by promoting networking events, endorsing outreach and building mentoring relationships.

