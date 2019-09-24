Double-deck Viaduct Demolition Complete on Seattle’s Waterfront

It has been more than six decades since Seattle’s downtown waterfront enjoyed a full day without the shadow of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The last weekend of summer marked the end of the double-deck structure’s reign along the waterfront.

On Sept. 23, Kiewit finished demolishing the last columns of the Alaskan Way Viaduct at Marion Street. The double-deck portion of the remaining roadway at Marion came down late Saturday – leaving the waterfront clear of the viaduct between Pike Place Market and South Dearborn Street. Only cleanup and a small section of demolition near the BNSF railroad tracks north of Pike Place Market remains.

/**** Advertisement ****/

A new video published by the Washington State Department of Transportation captures the tremendous difficulty of the work and the depth of the transformation along Seattle’s waterfront.

RELATED: SR 99 Tunnel Now Open to Traffic